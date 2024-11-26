TTU HomeTechAnnounce

NEW offerings of Adulting 101 this Spring!
 See what immediately applicable skills you can gain for real life!

FCSE 2300-D01 (66712)-Adulting 101, Real Skills for Real Life will be offered in the first 8 weeks running January 16th through March 6th. 

FCSE 2300-D03 (67365)-Adulting 101, Real Skills for Real Life will be offered in the second 8 weeks running March 11th through May 6th. 

FCSE 2300-D02 (70027)-Adulting 101, Real Skills for Real Life will be offered ALL Semester running January 16th through May 6th. - Limited Seats Available! 


Topics: responsible choices in life and relationships, problem solving techniques, coping with stress, overall wellness, employment skills, clothing maintenance, healthy food choices, basic meals preparation, preparing taxes, using a budget, and other immediately applicable skills for real life!  For more information, contact Gencie Houy at gencie.houy@ttu.edu.
11/26/2024
11/26/2024

Ashlee Murden
Ashlee Murden

Email:
ashlee.murden@ttu.edu

Department:
FCSE Family and Consumer Sciences


