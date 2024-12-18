Students will:

Highlight their specialized knowledge – this certificate will help students demonstrate their education skills for immediate application and their commitment to keeping their abilities current.

Emphasize their current commitment to continuous learning – this certificate demonstrates the student's passion, commitment, and investment in their discipline. Improve their professional network – in pursuing this certificate, the student will gain access to numerous people in education and industry networks related to Human Sciences that can help them develop meaningful and professional relationships For more information email fcse@ttu.edu or Dr. Cindy Miller at cynthia.l.miller@ttu.edu

