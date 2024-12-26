FCSE 4325-D01 (69575): U.S. Family Issues and Social Action will be offered J anuary 16th through March 6th in the Spring 2025 semester.





This is a dynamic course that bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world applications, empowering you to develop and implement policies that genuinely address the challenges faced by families today. By leveraging practical reasoning—a powerful tool that combines critical thinking and ethical decision-making—you will learn to create evidence-based, fair, and effective policies. This course offers invaluable insights into integrating multidisciplinary perspectives, engaging with diverse stakeholders, and adapting policies to ever-changing societal contexts. Join us to become a leader in crafting policies that promote justice, equality, and the well-being of all families.





For any questions, email Dr. Cindy Miller at cynthia.l.miller@ttu.edu







