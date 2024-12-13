Are you looking for an elective course, and want to make a difference in the community? FCSE 3303 Educational Process is the course for you!

This service-learning designated course will have you conduct an educational program within the community. The course overview and objectives are listed below:

Course Description and Course Purpose

Designed for non-majors. This course focuses on the teaching-learning process in professional settings outside the traditional classroom. This course will include lectures, group discussions, as well as written assignments, and projects to provide opportunities for the application of FCS content.

Student Learning Outcomes

1. Evaluate social issues in relation to the development of programs by Family and Consumer Sciences professionals.

2. Create a program addressing the differentiated needs of learners.

3. Analyze various needs that are identified in designing and managing educational programs.

4. Design and implement a program that addresses an issue relevant to the Family and Consumer Sciences profession.

5. Recognize the relevance of Family and Consumer Sciences in various professions.