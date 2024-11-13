Explore breathtaking landscapes and moving stories with our gallery tour of From Here to the Horizon: Photographs in Honor of Barry Lopez at the Museum of Texas Tech University! This exhibit captures the essence of Lopez’s work, transporting you through powerful images of over 50 photographers that reflect his connection to the natural world. Don't miss this chance to journey "from here to the horizon."

Tour Date: November 13, 1:30 & 3:30 p.m. November 14, 1:30 p.m.

Location: Museum of Texas Tech University

The tours are free and open to the campus and the community.





Join the Sowell Collection at TTU on November 12 at the Museum for a lecture by Laura Dassow Walls, Professor Emerita at the University of Notre Dame, and currently working on a literary biography of Barry Lopez.

No RSVP and free to attend