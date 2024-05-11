We're seeking participants aged 18 and older, who are in or have been in a long-term relationship (lasting at least six months) that involved challenging experiences, to participate in an insightful research study on forgiveness in romantic relationships. The aim of the study is to explore the forgiveness process in situations impacted by interpersonal violence (IPV).





Your involvement will make a meaningful contribution to advancing research in this important area.

The survey takes approximately 30 minutes to complete.

This study is approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program, ensuring adherence to ethical research standards.





If you meet the criteria and would like to participate:





Click here to take the survey and enter for a chance to win a $20 gift card!





For questions or additional information, please contact sakdilek@ttu.edu or n.punyanunt@ttu.edu.





Thank you for considering supporting an impactful research!