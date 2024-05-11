This study has been approved by the Sterling Review Board
Research Participants Needed
We are examining Floss/dental devices as a Novel Method that may replace conventional
approaches for vitamin consumption in the future. The study will last up for 4 weeks but for some
individuals as long as 8 weeks.
Who can join?
• Must be between the ages of 18 and 65 years.
• Must have good oral health.
• Must not be currently following a vitamin supplement regimen
• Must meet other eligibility criteria (participant will verify through self-analysis).
• Should not be sick (no fever, cough, or other symptoms)
• Should not have oral cavity disease (infection, inflammation, ulcers, or other symptoms)
• Should not have gum disease (infection, inflammation, bleeding gums, loose teeth, or other
symptoms)
• Should not use dentures (should have natural teeth)
• Should not be pregnant
• Should not be using other dental appliances such as bridge, retainer, orthodontics (braces)
and dental veneers
What to expect?
• You will use floss picks or other dental device coated with vitamins B1, B12, D or any
combination thereof to delivery said vitamins in your gum pockets. Images and video will be
taken while you apply the delivery tool and technique. (NO DRUGS/VACCINES ARE
APPLIED)
• Two blood draws, 1 before treatment and 1approximately 1-2 days after treatment.
• 1 to 4 weeks but no longer than 8 weeks for selected individuals vitamin intake via
floss/pick/device or oral consumption.
Compensation for your time and commitment
• A sum of $50 will be provided after the first blood draw and remaining $50 will be paid after
successful completion of a full vitamin regimen and the final blood draw.
If you meet the above eligibility criteria and are interested in participating in this study, please contact
Sherry Hobbs (@ sherryh@ABSurgeryCenter.com)
3iBiotechnologies, LLC
Rohan SJ Ingrole (PhD), Dr. Seth Boese Ph.D. (512) 781-5783
Approved by Sterling IRB, IRB ID: 12139
Approved by Sterling IRB, IRB ID: 12139