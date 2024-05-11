TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Earn $100, Research Participants Needed

This study has been approved by the Sterling Review Board

Research Participants Needed

We are examining Floss/dental devices as a Novel Method that may replace conventional

approaches for vitamin consumption in the future. The study will last up for 4 weeks but for some

individuals as long as 8 weeks.

Who can join?

• Must be between the ages of 18 and 65 years.

• Must have good oral health.

• Must not be currently following a vitamin supplement regimen

• Must meet other eligibility criteria (participant will verify through self-analysis).

  Should not be sick (no fever, cough, or other symptoms)

  Should not have oral cavity disease (infection, inflammation, ulcers, or other symptoms)

• Should not have gum disease (infection, inflammation, bleeding gums, loose teeth, or other

symptoms)

• Should not use dentures (should have natural teeth)

  Should not be pregnant

  Should not be using other dental appliances such as bridge, retainer, orthodontics (braces)

and dental veneers

What to expect?

• You will use floss picks or other dental device coated with vitamins B1, B12, D or any

combination thereof to delivery said vitamins in your gum pockets. Images and video will be

taken while you apply the delivery tool and technique. (NO DRUGS/VACCINES ARE

APPLIED)

• Two blood draws, 1 before treatment and 1approximately 1-2 days after treatment.

• 1 to 4 weeks but no longer than 8 weeks for selected individuals vitamin intake via

floss/pick/device or oral consumption.

Compensation for your time and commitment

• A sum of $50 will be provided after the first blood draw and remaining $50 will be paid after

successful completion of a full vitamin regimen and the final blood draw.

If you meet the above eligibility criteria and are interested in participating in this study, please contact

Sherry Hobbs (@ sherryh@ABSurgeryCenter.com)

3iBiotechnologies, LLC

Rohan SJ Ingrole (PhD), Dr. Seth Boese Ph.D. (512) 781-5783

Approved by Sterling IRB, IRB ID: 12139


Posted:
11/5/2024

Originator:
Rohan Ingrole

Email:
rohan.s.ingrole@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


