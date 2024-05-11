This study has been approved by the Sterling Review Board

Research Participants Needed

We are examining Floss/dental devices as a Novel Method that may replace conventional

approaches for vitamin consumption in the future. The study will last up for 4 weeks but for some

individuals as long as 8 weeks.

Who can join?

• Must be between the ages of 18 and 65 years.

• Must have good oral health.

• Must not be currently following a vitamin supplement regimen

• Must meet other eligibility criteria (participant will verify through self-analysis).

• Should not be sick (no fever, cough, or other symptoms)

• Should not have oral cavity disease (infection, inflammation, ulcers, or other symptoms)

• Should not have gum disease (infection, inflammation, bleeding gums, loose teeth, or other

symptoms)

• Should not use dentures (should have natural teeth)

• Should not be pregnant

• Should not be using other dental appliances such as bridge, retainer, orthodontics (braces)

and dental veneers

What to expect?

• You will use floss picks or other dental device coated with vitamins B1, B12, D or any

combination thereof to delivery said vitamins in your gum pockets. Images and video will be

taken while you apply the delivery tool and technique. (NO DRUGS/VACCINES ARE

APPLIED)

• Two blood draws, 1 before treatment and 1approximately 1-2 days after treatment.

• 1 to 4 weeks but no longer than 8 weeks for selected individuals vitamin intake via

floss/pick/device or oral consumption.

Compensation for your time and commitment

• A sum of $50 will be provided after the first blood draw and remaining $50 will be paid after

successful completion of a full vitamin regimen and the final blood draw.

If you meet the above eligibility criteria and are interested in participating in this study, please contact

Sherry Hobbs (@ sherryh@ABSurgeryCenter.com)

3iBiotechnologies, LLC

Rohan SJ Ingrole (PhD), Dr. Seth Boese Ph.D. (512) 781-5783

