TTU’s Human Animal Interaction Lab invites veterinarians to participate in a research study exploring factors that influence how veterinarians handle and interact with dog patients, including dog behavior and professional well-being.

You will be asked to complete a brief (~5 mins) online questionnaire to determine your eligibility. If eligible, you will be contacted by the researchers to participate in a Zoom call, for approximately 60 minutes. This research should only take 65 minutes to complete.

In appreciation of your participation, you will be eligible to enter a draw to win a $100 electronic Amazon gift card. The odds of winning are estimated at 1 in 20, and the draw will occur once all data are collected, and the winner will be contacted within 1 week by the researchers by email.

To participate, click on this link: https://bit.ly/ttu-vet-interview-study

For questions, contact Dr. Anastasia Stellato at anastasia.stellato@ttu.edu.





This research study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.