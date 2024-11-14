Global Views Film Series Presents:

Rabbit-Proof Fence traces a true story from Australia. In 1931, three half-white, half-Aboriginal girls escaped after being plucked from their houses to be trained as domestic staff and set off on a journey across the Outback.

The Center for Global Connection (CGC) collaborates with organizations to host film screenings in the International Cultural Center (ICC) that spark engaging discussions about international themes and issues, especially in support of students, faculty, and community members exploring global thinking.

Nov 14, 2024 6PM



International Cultural Center | Auditorium

601 Indiana Ave.









