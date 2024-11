The Summer 2025 "History & Food in Paris Program" includes: Three weeks in Paris

Six upper-level history credits (2 classes)

Over 25 planned excursions, including the Paris Catacombs, the Ballet, Parisian restaurants, the Eiffel Tower, and much more!

A weekend trip to Burgundy

Plenty of free time to explore the city of lights! Read more about the last time we went to Paris (in summer 2023)! Posted:

11/5/2024



Erin-Marie Legacey



erin-marie.legacey@ttu.edu



History



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 11/13/2024



Location:

Humanities Building, Room 201



