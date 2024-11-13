Join us in November as we highlight professionals that have served on the front lines, as well as those who support and empower veterans through health and wellness initiatives, featuring panelists Deborah Denenfeld, Executive Director of Dancing Well; Jon Menchaca, TTUHSC Instructor in the School of Nursing; Ron Milam, TTU Professor of History and Executive Director of the Institute for Peace & Conflict.





The event will promote conversation among individuals – students, faculty, staff, and community partners – who specialize in the arts, humanities, and STEM topics. By sharing a dialogue between and across their fields of expertise and realms of experience, we highlight the bridges and points of connection amongst us.