The Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community & the Natural World will host speaker Laura Dassow Walls at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Museum of Texas Tech. The museum will be open from 5-6 p.m. for attendees to view the exhibit "From Here to the Horizon: Photographs in Honor of Barry Lopez."





Walls will discuss "On the Border of Earth and Sky: Walking with Barry Lopez." She is Professor Emerita at the University of Notre Dame, where she taught American literature, particularly the American Transcendentalists, and the history and theory of ecological thought. Her biography "Henry David Thoreau: A Life" (Chicago 2017) received Pi Beta Kappa's Christian Gauss Award and the Los Angeles Times Book Award for Biography.





Currently, she is working on a literary biography of the American writer, Barry Lopez, whose work is included in the Sowell Collection at the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library.





The event is co-sponsored by the Museum of Texas Tech and the Barry Lopez Foundation for Art & Environment.