The Cayuse Research Suite is available for online preparation, submission, routing, and tracking of proposals and awards. Multiple users can view proposals and edit routing sheets simultaneously. The system also provides error validation of Grants.gov proposals, and many more features. Register to learn how Cayuse can help with your proposals!

To register, go to https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx. Enter your eraider username and password if requested. Type "Cayuse" on the search field located by the top right corner of the screen. Select the learning for Thursday, November 14, 2024, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM by clicking on the drop-down menu under “View Details”. Choose “Request” and follow the prompts (we recommend using Google Chrome for this system) until you receive a confirmation message.

We look forward to having you!