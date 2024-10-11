We are seeking female participants born between 1990 and 2002 who are interested in luxury fashion brands and have purchased luxury products within a year in our research. This study is about luxury consumption among young consumers using an EEG (electroencephalogram) experiment, which detects the electrical activity of your brain. In our lab (Weeks Hall 230), you will be asked to participate in the EEG experiment and interviews. This research should take about 40 minutes to complete. We will provide you with a $10 Starbucks gift card in appreciation for your time.

To participate, click on the link to take you to the survey:

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cNrssto47KtBHgO

Detailed Description:

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4TRO2lNyftB18EK

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University (IRB2024-387).