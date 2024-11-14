SPANISH PROGRAMS AT THE TEXAS TECH SEVILLA CENTER
Immerse yourself in the captivating city of Sevilla, Spain, whose blend of history, music and cuisine offers fascinating historical monuments, sun-drenched plazas and lively tapas bars that invite students to experience the heart and soul of Spanish culture.
All programs include these highlights:
- Growth in interpersonal skills, self-confidence and adaptability
- Available to all majors
- Earn TTU credit and pay TTU tuition and fees
- Multiple scholarships available
- Live with a host family
- Travel to Madrid, Granada, Cordoba, Cadiz and more!
- Additional personal travel opportunities through Spain and Europe
Summer 2025
May 19-June 27
Choose ONE of the following program options:
- SPAN 1607 First-year Spanish
- SPAN 2607 Second-year Spanish
- SPAN 3309 Poetry from Seville & SPAN 4309 Art and Music
Fall 2025
August 21-December 9
Choose ONE of the following programs:
Lower Level
Fast Track to Spanish Minor
- SPAN 2607: Second year of Spanish
- SPAN 3309: History, Culture and Language of Andalusia
- SPAN 3318: The Sounds of Spanish
Upper Level
Includes Spanish Internship
- SPAN 3309: History, Culture and Language of Andalusia
- SPAN 3318: The Sounds of Spanish
- SPAN 4309: Culture of Spain
- SPAN 4335: Internship
Pre-Health
70 hours of Medical Shadowing
- SPAN 3309: History, Culture and Language of Andalusia
- SPAN 3318: The Sounds of Spanish
- SPAN 4309: Culture of Spain
- SPAN 4335: Medical Shadowing
*All Fall students earn Global Readiness Certificate
Scholarships & Financial Aid
Check out the Easy Guide to Study Abroad Scholarships here: Easy Guide to Study Abroad Scholarships | Scholarships | Financial Resources | Study Abroad | International Affairs | TTU
Most TTU financial aid travels with you for programs at the Sevilla Center. For more info: Study Abroad | Financial Aid Home | TTU
Contacts:
Sevilla Center Coordinator - Lidia McDonald: Lidia.mcdonald@ttu.edu
Academic Director – Dr. Idoia Elola: Idoia.elola@ttu.edu