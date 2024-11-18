The survey will only take about three minutes to complete, and your feedback will be invaluable in shaping our efforts to better meet the needs of students, faculty and staff. The responses will remain confidential, and your insights will directly influence the future of IT services on campus. Please take a moment to share your feedback.

Survey Link: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/ithelpcentral/survey/

This survey is designed with you in mind, and we can only provide the support you need if we hear from you. You have through Dec. 4 to participate. Thank you for your time and input.