Want to take a class about your teenage years?
Still looking for an undgraduate course to fill your spring 2025 schedule? Take a class to learn about your teen years! Check out HDFS 3316 Development in Adolescence (CRN: 69280). It will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 930am-1050am by Dr. Christy Rogers. This class is very interactive and does not require a textbook. Feel free to email Dr. Rogers (christy.rogers@ttu.edu) for any questions about this class!
Posted:
11/14/2024

Originator:
Christy Rogers

Email:
Christy.Rogers@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies


