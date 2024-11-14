Still looking for an undgraduate course to fill your spring 2025 schedule? Take a class to learn about your teen years! Check out HDFS 3316 Development in Adolescence (CRN: 69280). It will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 930am-1050am by Dr. Christy Rogers. This class is very interactive and does not require a textbook. Feel free to email Dr. Rogers (christy.rogers@ttu.edu) for any questions about this class!