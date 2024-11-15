This online graduate course is designed to provide an overview of public policy issues and practices that impact human health in a variety of domains. Common policy, service, and contextual issues related to health and well-being are reviewed.





Social, legal, and ethical dimensions and implications of health-related policy and practice will be examined from a cross-cultural perspective. Students will be challenged to develop their skills in evaluating health-related policies which impact individuals, families, and communities.



This course is relevant for a variety of disciplines, including human sciences, health professions, public administration, human development, family sciences, and education.







HUSC 5311.D02 Problems in Human Sciences: Health and Human Sciences will be taught online (asynchronously) CRN 68487.







Contact Dr. Sara Dodd (sara.dodd@ttu.edu) or Shannon Tebo (shannon.tebo@ttu.edu) in the College of Health & Human Sciences for more information.





