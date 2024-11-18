Our team at TTU wants to learn more about the decision-making strategies of the use of lethal force. Your participation in this study will be confidential. Participation will take 1-hour and you will receive a $15 Amazon gift card as a thank you. If you meet the below requirements and are interested in participating, please email the researcher, Hayden Holmes, at hayden.holmes@ttu.edu and include “Psych Study” in the subject line.

Requirements include:

18+ years of age, undergraduate student, and normal or corrected-to-normal vision.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.