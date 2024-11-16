What is this research studying? This research aims to assess human ability to detect AI-generated images in the context of online commerce such as buying, selling, or returning products online. What will I do if I participate? In this study, you will be asked to do image screening tasks and exit survey. There is a possibility that some of the questions and procedures may make you feel uncomfortable. This study consists of the following four steps. Step 1: You will be asked to do the first image screening task using a computer. There are 10 sets of images of consumer products. Each set consists of 5 images, and you need to choose one image you think was generated by an AI application. Time limit of either 50 seconds or 5 minutes is applied to this task. Step 2: After a short break (1-2 minutes), you will be asked to do the second image screening task using a computer. There are 10 sets of images of consumer products. Each set consists of 5 images, and you need to choose one image you think was generated by an AI application. Time limit of either 50 seconds or 5 minutes is applied to this task. Step 3: You will be asked to participate in an online exit survey. The exit survey will ask you about your perceived efficacy of image detection tasks and strategies you used during the tasks. You will be given 5 minutes to finish this step. Step 4: You will be asked to fill out a demographic information form and a compensation recipient form. Once you finish all steps stated above, RAs will email you (to the email you entered for the screening form) the link to a $15 electronic gift card. You will receive a separate email with the link to the electronic gift card within 10 days after you finished the participation or even if you withdraw along the course. What are the benefits of participating in this research? There are no anticipated benefits to participating in this study. What are the risks of participating in this research? There are no anticipated risks for your participation in this research. We appreciate your time and effort with this research study. Will I receive an incentive or compensation? Yes, you will receive a $15 electronic gift card (e.g., Amazon) whether or not you finish your participation. Can I quit if I become uncomfortable? Yes, absolutely. Dr. Changwon Son and Texas Tech University’s Institutional Review Board have reviewed this research project and think you can participate comfortably. However, you can skip parts of the research you are not comfortable with and stop at any time for any reason. You will keep all the benefits of participating even if you stop. Participating is your choice. Your decision to participate or stop participating will not impact your relationship with Texas Tech University. How long will participation take? We are asking for up to 30 minutes of your time including orientation, image detection tasks, interview, and forms. How are you protecting privacy? Your name will not be linked to any material in reports, publications or presentations. No one other than the researchers associated with this project will have access to the raw data. All related documentation will be stored in the researcher’s locked office and on a password protected computer. What will happen to my data? Identifiers such as your name and email address will be removed from the data to be collected from you. After such removal, the deidentified information could be used for future research studies or distributed to another investigator for future research studies without additional informed consent from you or your legally authorized representative. I have some questions about this study. Who can I ask? The study is being run by Dr. Changwon Son from the Department of Industrial, Manufacturing, & Systems Engineering at Texas Tech University. If you have questions, you can call Dr. Son at 806-834-5508 or email at changwon.son@ttu.edu. Texas Tech University also has an Institutional Review Board that protects the rights of people who participate in research. You can contact them at 806-742-2064 or hrpp@ttu.edu. You can also visit their website at www.hrpp.ttu.edu. Posted:

