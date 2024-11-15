If you are 65 or older, we invite you to take part in a Reminiscence Study at Texas Tech University. Participants will receive a $100 Amazon gift card for completing a 60–90 minute in-person interview and brief survey.

We want to learn about the memories that have shaped your life—whether they are about family meals, cherished objects, or special moments at a shopping mall. During the interview, you will have the chance to share meaningful items like photos or clothing that bring those memories to life. Your participation is confidential.

Interested? Click here to see if you’re eligible (https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5sXfVstI8wSveo6).

This study is approved by the Texas Tech Human Research Protection Program (IRB2024-664). For more information, contact Dr. Jennifer Huh at 806-834-6120 or jennifer.huh@ttu.edu.