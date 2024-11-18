Calling All Spanish-Language Media Users!
Are you interested in helping shape the future of media? We're looking for participants for a focus group study!
What we're studying: Your opinions and experiences with Spanish-language media, specifically Spanish and international language programing on streaming services and your thoughts on the content.
Who can participate:
Anyone who is:
- 18 years of age or older
- Who consumes Spanish-language media (TV, movies, news, online, streaming platforms, etc.)
What's involved:
- A 60-90 minute focus group discussion
- Share your insights about Spanish-language media
- Receive a $10 cash for your time
Want to participate or learn more? Contact Melissa Santillana at melissa.santillana@ttu.edu
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.