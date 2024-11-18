TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Participants who consume Spanish Language Media Wanted for Focus Group Study!
Calling All Spanish-Language Media Users! 

  Are you interested in helping shape the future of media? We're looking for participants for a focus group study! 

What we're studying: Your opinions and experiences with Spanish-language media, specifically Spanish and international language programing on streaming services and your thoughts on the content.
Who can participate:

Anyone who is: 

- 18 years of age or older
- Who consumes Spanish-language media (TV, movies, news, online, streaming platforms, etc.) 

What's involved: 

- A 60-90 minute focus group discussion

- Share your insights about Spanish-language media

- Receive a $10 cash for your time 

Want to participate or learn more? Contact Melissa Santillana at melissa.santillana@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. 
Posted:
11/18/2024

Originator:
Caro Perez

Email:
Caro.Perez@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories