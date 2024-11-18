|
Are you an engineering student looking to improve their oral and written communication skills? Hopefully yes, as this will come up quite a lot in your career. ENGR 2331 provides an opportunity to do just that, helping engineering students to analyze their audience effectively and get their ideas out there to the people that need to hear them in a way that they understand. Fulfills Core Communication (Oral) Requirement.
|Posted:
11/18/2024
Originator:
Sean Millerick
Email:
sean.millerick@ttu.edu
Department:
Engineering
