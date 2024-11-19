The Undergraduate STEM Center is a comprehensive resource for all undergraduate STEM students, offering a conducive environment for solitary or collaborative learning. It provides amenities like computers, printers, and charging stations, ensuring students receive the necessary support for success. There will even be weekly study group leaders and tutors!





Operating hours are all days of the week from 6 AM to 12 AM. Head inside Doak 100 for that important study session you've been needing!





Contact stem-core@ttu.edu or 806.742.0218 for more information.