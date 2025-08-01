TTU HomeTechAnnounce

NEW 1-hour Spring course- Maker Space 1. Come create with us!

Join the FCSE Makerspace Class! Dive into a world of creativity and innovation as we prepare a vibrant tower garden, explore the possibilities of 3D printing, and unleash your artistic flair with Cricut projects and heat pressing. Capture your journey with our media equipment, creating engaging videos along the way. Whether you’re a seasoned maker or just starting out, there’s something for everyone in this hands-on, collaborative environment. Let’s make, learn, and grow together!

 Register for FCSE 4000-002 (68469) or FCSE 4000-D02 (67323) this Spring! 

 For any questions, contact Dr. Gencie Houy, at gencie.houy@ttu.edu 

 
Posted:
1/8/2025

Originator:
Ashlee Murden

Email:
ashlee.murden@ttu.edu

Department:
FCSE Family and Consumer Sciences


