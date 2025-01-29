Join the FCSE Makerspace Class! Dive into a world of creativity and innovation as we prepare a vibrant tower garden, explore the possibilities of 3D printing, and unleash your artistic flair with Cricut projects and heat pressing. Capture your journey with our media equipment, creating engaging videos along the way. Whether you’re a seasoned maker or just starting out, there’s something for everyone in this hands-on, collaborative environment. Let’s make, learn, and grow together!

Register for FCSE 4000-002 (68469) or FCSE 4000-D02 (67323) this Spring!

For any questions, contact Dr. Gencie Houy, at gencie.houy@ttu.edu