Adults (aged 18-59 years) are invited to participate in a paid, in-person study about how the nervous system responds to driving tasks in a driving simulator. Participants will be equipped with noninvasive, wearable equipment that will be used to relate task performance to physiological responses such as heart rate and brain activity.

The study will take place in the Psychology Building on the TTU campus. The study will be completed in a single session lasting 3 hours or less. Participants will receive $25 per hour for participating.

To participate you must:

Be 18-59 years old

Be a U.S. citizen

Be right handed

Have normal vision or wear contacts that correct vision to normal

Have normal hearing and motor control

Have no history of neurological or vascular disorders

Be willing and able to abstain from stimulant and depressant drugs for 12 hours before study session

Possess a valid and unexpired driver’s license

Be able to come to the study session without hair styling (e.g., no ponytails, braids, or extensions) or hair products (e.g., no hairspray, gel, or oil).

For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Dr. Eric Greenlee and his research team by emailing greenleelab.ttu@gmail.com

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.