This online graduate seminar will explore women’s and reproductive health using the interdisciplinary theories and scientific findings of feminist, medical, social, and public health scholars. Topics covered will include the female body, sexual health, reproductive technologies, pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, menopause, physical disease, and mental health. These topics will be explored from the viewpoint of the medical literature as well as from a cross-cultural perspective, examining the social construction of health, social determinants of health (e.g., sexism, racism, poverty), and women’s issues from domestic and international viewpoints.
This course is relevant for a variety of disciplines, including human sciences, psychology, social work, health professions, human development, family sciences, and women's and gender studies.
HUSC 5311.D01 Problems in Human Sciences: Women's Health (CRN 67975) will be taught online synchronously, Mondays 6:00-8:50PM.
Women's and Gender Studies graduate students can enroll in this course under WGS 5340.D02 (CRN 69865) which will be the same schedule.
For more information and questions, contact Dr. Charlie Rioux (charlie.rioux@ttu.edu).
11/19/2024
11/19/2024
Charlie Rioux
Charlie Rioux
Email:
Charlie.Rioux@ttu.edu
Department:
College Health and Human Sciences
