Explore the economic forces driving the rapid growth of professional and collegiate sports. Topics include: The impact of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policies on collegiate athletics

policies on collegiate athletics The economics of sports franchises, stadium financing, and ticket pricing

Salary caps, player contracts, and revenue sharing

The role of media rights in shaping modern sports leagues

Betting markets, fantasy sports, and the rise of sports analytics Whether you're a sports enthusiast or curious about the business side of athletics, this course is your ticket to understanding the economics of one of the world's most dynamic industries.

11/15/2024



Originator:

Rashid Al Hmoud



Email:

rashid.al-hmoud@ttu.edu



Department:

Economics





