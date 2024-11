Homesickness is a very normal and common occurrence for international students. Finding ways to cope with that feeling in a healthy way is key to achieving success in your university studies. Join us for our session on navigating homesickness as an international student. Snacks Provided Led by Dr. Fan Ding a former F1 International student.

11/20/2024



Kathleen Cade-Gerzon



Kathleen.Cade-Gerzon@ttu.edu



International Affairs



3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

11/21/2024



Holden Hall Rm. 127



