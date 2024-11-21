Individuals are needed to participate in a research study about verbal ability. Eligible participants will be asked to complete a task that assesses verbal fluency in under two hours. You may be able to participate in this study if you are between 18-60 years old and meet other criteria.

A brief online survey will be used to determine if you are able to join the study. Should you qualify, you will be asked to come into the research lab to complete an assessment of your verbal ability. To thank you for your time, you will receive up to $15 for being in the full study.

To participate, please email MacKenzie Wantje (they/them) at mwantje@ttu.edu.

Please contact MacKenzie Wantje (they/them) at mwantje@ttu.edu or Dr. Amelia Talley (any/all pronouns) at amelia.talley@ttu.edu with concerns or questions.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.