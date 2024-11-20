What can Latinx literature teach us about environmental justice? In SPAN 4360, we will explore the ecological investments of Mexican American writers from the Chicano Movement through today. Through novels, short stories, poetry, photography, and film, we will address the impact of pesticide use on farmworkers, the weaponization of the landscape against migrants, water depletion, indigenous dispossession, and the relationship of humans to the land and to non-human beings. Contact britta.anderson@ttu.edu.