Attention TTU Raiders! We need current undergraduate and graduate students to participate in a TTU Eating Behavior and Food Security Survey. There will be a drawing opportunity for 20 people to each receive a $20 Amazon gift card!

TTU Eating Behavior and Food Security Survey aims to understand the current status of eating behavior and its relationship with food security among college students at TTU. Additionally, the outcomes of this study will serve as foundations to create future healthy lifestyle programs and/or support mechanisms in the university and public health environment.

The survey should take about 20-35 minutes and cover topics related to demographics, food security, eating attitudes, perceived stress, and diet-related questions.

Results will be anonymous, and participants will be eligible to enter a drawing for a $20 Amazon gift card (delivered through email) at the end of the survey. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Dr. Oak-Hee Park (oak-hee.park@ttu.edu).

This study has been approved by the TTU Human Research Protection Program at TTU.

Click on the link (

)

to start.



