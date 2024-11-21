If you still need to fulfill your TTU Multicultural requirement, consider taking ENGL 2312: Texts & Technologies — Writing with Generative AI next semester: Spring 2025!



ENGL 2312 - Texts and Technologies

Dr. Mason Pellegrini Mondays & Wednesdays, 9:00 - 10:20 AM Onsite (68592)

This course explores the impact and potential of generative AI in the field of writing. Students will learn how to effectively collaborate with AI tools to enhance their writing process, from idea generation to editing, while critically examining the ethical and creative implications of AI-assisted writing. Through hands-on activities, discussions, and projects, students will gain practical experience using AI to draft, refine, and evaluate texts in various genres, including academic, creative, and professional writing. Additionally, students will reflect on the societal impact of AI, considering its effects on industries like journalism and education, as well as its influence on creativity, authorship, and the future of work.

11/21/2024



TJ Geiger



TJ.Geiger@ttu.edu



English





