The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is the primary agency of the United States government responsible for biomedical and public health research. NIH invests over $39 billion annually in research, with more than 80% awarded through almost 50,000 competitive grants to more than 300,000 researchers at more than 2,500 universities, medical schools, and other research institutions in every state and around the world.

Presenters will provide information on the components and format of a NIH proposal, most common NIH funding programs, current NIH merit review criteria, and other related topics. This is the session to go to if you are interested in applying to NIH!

