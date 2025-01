Join us for our Frontline Leader Series!

Did you miss the Leading from the Frontline Conference in October? Join us on Microsoft Teams as we cover topics such as Customer Service, Leading Student Employees and more!

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under “Frontline Leader Series” or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu.

Posted:

1/14/2025



Originator:

Kailey Kilcrease



Email:

kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

Human Resources Training