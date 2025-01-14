Join us for our in-person Spring Learning Series classes!





This semester we will be covering topics Overcoming Workplace Baggage and Communicating Effectively!





February 12, 2025 – Overcoming Workplace Baggage – Doak 156 – 9-10 am

Workplace baggage... A short phrase that relates to the fears and anxieties an employee brings from one workplace to another. This training will review key aspects of workplace baggage and how those may influence your current position. We will also discuss strategies to help you overcome and release the workplace baggage that may be holding you back from continued professional and personal growth.









March 13, 2025 - Communicating Effectively – Doak 156 – 2-3 pm

Communication is one of the most important things in a workplace to ensure operations run smoothly and people work efficiently together. In this training, we review important tips to ensure communication skills are effective and avoid miscommunication in the workplace. Throughout the presentation, engage in interactive activities that help solidify your professional communication skills.









Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under “Spring Learning Series” or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu.



