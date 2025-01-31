Call For Engagement

The Integrated Global Teaching & Scholarship Institute is a professional development program designed for faculty to internationalize teaching, research, outreach, engaged scholarship, and grant writing strategic thinking. The training includes onsite and online interaction and support. It is an opportunity for faculty to consider TTU International Affairs resources, to share and develop cross-cultural literacies, and to use principles of intercultural communication to solve problems through academic work. The goal is to encourage and support faculty developing integrated scholar approaches, and is open to instructors, faculty, and administrators in transdisciplinary cohorts. The Center for Global Communication (CGC) works with participants to sustain global citizen building across teams and organizations. A $500 stipend will be awarded to participants upon completing five meetings with deliverables. Must attend meetings. We’ll meet from 9am-10:30am on 1/31, 2/21, 3/28, 4/18, 5/2.

Email cgc@ttu.edu with questions; apply online by end of day 12/3.

Thank you,

Center for Global Communication

TTU International Affairs