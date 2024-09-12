Chapter Alpha Phi of Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, is now accepting applications for the 2025 Dr. Comfort Awotwi Pratt Endowed Study Abroad Scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded to Sigma Delta Pi members to help fund their study abroad experience in Spain or Latin America.

Students who are not yet members of the organization are eligible if they are participating in the Study Abroad for Educators in Salamanca, Spain program, and will become members of Chapter Alpha Phi of Sigma Delta Pi after the study abroad program and serve on the Executive Committee for at least one academic year after their initiation.

Applications will be reviewed by the Sigma Delta Pi Scholarships and Awards Committee, who will determine how many scholarships will be awarded and the amount of money to be awarded.

Information about the scholarship and the application form may be found at http://ttusigmadeltapi.wixsite.com/texastechuniversity/dr-pratt-scholarship . Questions may be directed to the President of Chapter Alpha Phi, Melissa Moreno, at texastechsigmadeltapi@ttu.edu . The application deadline is January 31, 2025.





Sigma Delta Pi is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.