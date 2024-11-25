New Philosophy course being taught this spring:

Philosophy 3300: Selected Topics in Philosophy: Ethics of Technology, Data, and AI.

Course meets Tue, Thur 2:00-3:20 Professor Justis Koon (jukoon@ttu.edu)

Course description:

Over the past three decades, technology has radically reshaped human life. This class explores the ethical ramifications – and the downsides – of this revolution. How do large corporations use data-mining algorithms to spy on us? How is social media being used to influence our purchases and our political choices? Are we training an entire generation of children to be addicted to their phones? How do we balance the value of free speech against the perils of echo chambers, hatred, and misinformation? And, finally – what new dangers are posed by the rise of artificial intelligence? Posted:

