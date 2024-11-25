The Department of Economics the last 2 years has been working on new department ideas for students and the university!

We are excited to share news of a new Economics class – SPORTS ECONOMICS [ECO 3310]. Prerequisites are only ECO 2301 or ECO 2305.

This class will be more a fun class for our majors/minors and any student that needs a fun elective!

The class will explore the economic forces driving the rapid growth of professional & collegiate sports. Topics include:

The impact of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policies on collegiate athletics

The economics of sports franchises, stadium financing, and ticket pricing

Salary caps, player contracts, and revenue sharing

The role of media rights in shaping modern sports leagues

Betting markets, fantasy sports, and the rise of sports analytics

Whether you are a sports enthusiast or curious about the business side of athletics, this course is your ticket to understanding the economics of one of the world’s most dynamic industries.

If you have any questions adding this Economics class, please contact the Economics advisor Jose Jimenez at jose.a.jimenez@ttu.edu.