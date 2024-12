Dogs from the South Plains Obedience Training Club will visit the library to help students de-stress during finals.



JOIN US: Friday, December 6 (5:30 - 7:30 p.m.) & Saturday, December 7 (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

WHERE: Croslin Room, University Library

12/5/2024



Originator:

Marcos Rubio



Email:

marcosru@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





