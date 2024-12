MailTech will be open Friday, December 27th for departmental mail pick up from 9:00 am to 11:00 am ONLY. If you plan on picking up your departmental mail on this day, please email MailTech at mailtech@ttu.edu with your name and mailstop number. Regular mail service will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

MailTech is located at the Grantham Building at 608 N Knoxville Avenue. You can reach us by phone at 806 742 2286.