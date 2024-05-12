TTU HomeTechAnnounce

ONLINE Spring 2025 Graduate course in Health and Public Policy

This online graduate course is designed to provide an overview of public policy issues and practices that impact human health in a variety of domains. Common policy, service, and contextual issues related to health and well-being are reviewed.  


Social, legal, and ethical dimensions and implications of health-related policy and practice will be examined from a cross-cultural perspective. Students will be challenged to develop their skills in evaluating health-related policies which impact individuals, families, and communities.

This course is relevant for a variety of disciplines, including human sciences, health professions, public administration, human development, family sciences, and education.


HUSC 5311.D02 Problems in Human Sciences: Health and Human Sciences will be taught online (asynchronously)  CRN 68487. 


Contact Dr. Sara Dodd (sara.dodd@ttu.edu) or Shannon Tebo (shannon.tebo@ttu.edu) in the College of Health & Human Sciences for more information.

 
12/5/2024

Sara Dodd

sara.dodd@ttu.edu

College Health and Human Sciences


