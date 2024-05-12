Students in this course will assess and develop both their leadership skills but also their personal identities as leaders -- that is, students will be challenged to define their personal leadership philosophy and to explore and expand their capacity for leading themselves and others in the workplace, in the community, and at home.







The class will meet in-person on Monday nights from 6:00 to 8:50 pm in Human Sciences Room 216 . The class will utilize a variety of teaching and assessment methods, including multiple written reflections and in-class discussions and related activities.







For more information, contact Dr. Sara Dodd in the Department of Interdisciplinary Human Sciences (sara.dodd@ttu.edu) OR Shannon Tebo in the College of Health and Human Sciences advising office (shannon.tebo@ttu.edu).

