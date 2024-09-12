Research Aide to contribute to a study titled "Glycemic Control and Frailty Risk in Older People At Risk for Type 2 Diabetes: Impact of Local Heat Therapy". This 5-yr project is funded by the NIH/National Institute on Aging (R01AG084597).

Candidates should have a minimum of one year of research experience in a wet laboratory (biology, biochemistry, or related field), have a BS degree or higher (winter 2024 graduation is acceptable), and strong hands-on scientific skills.

Additional information and a link to apply can be found at the TTU HR website under job #39545BR or at the following link: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/Home/Home?partnerid=25898&siteid=5635#jobDetails=879940_5635 Drs. Danielle Levitt and Hui-Ying Luk are seeking a full-time

12/9/2024



Originator:

Danielle Levitt-Budnar



Email:

Danielle.Levitt@ttu.edu



Department:

Kinesiology and Sport Management





Categories

Academic

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

