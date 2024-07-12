Join the Museum of Texas Tech University for a trip around the world! Come learn about the different traditions and holidays from the countries of Iceland, India, Japan, and many more!





December 7

2 - 4 p.m., come and go





Enjoy crafts, food, FREE planetarium laser shows, activities, and a scavenger hunt with a raffled grand prize!

This is a free, come-and-go event. Free admission and parking.

This event is made possible by the Helen Jones Foundation, Inc.

* Want to get a free planetarium ticket?

To honor the tradition of Boxing Day, the Museum is hosting a food drive during Holiday at the Museum this year to benefit the South Plains Food Bank.

All you have to do is bring in at least ONE non-perishable food item to donate and receive a free ticket to the planetarium, good for 1 show of your choosing! The tickets will be good for one year and can be used to attend any of our public planetarium shows!

Please note it is 1 ticket per donation and limited to 1 donation per person.

Don't miss this family fun event!