Join the Museum of Texas Tech University for a trip around the world! Come learn about the different traditions and holidays from the countries of Iceland, India, Japan, and many more!
December 7
2 - 4 p.m., come and go
Enjoy crafts, food, FREE planetarium laser shows, activities, and a scavenger hunt with a raffled grand prize!
This is a free, come-and-go event. Free admission and parking.
This event is made possible by the Helen Jones Foundation, Inc.
* Want to get a free planetarium ticket?
To honor the tradition of Boxing Day, the Museum is hosting a food drive during Holiday at the Museum this year to benefit the South Plains Food Bank.
All you have to do is bring in at least ONE non-perishable food item to donate and receive a free ticket to the planetarium, good for 1 show of your choosing! The tickets will be good for one year and can be used to attend any of our public planetarium shows!
Please note it is 1 ticket per donation and limited to 1 donation per person.
Don't miss this family fun event!