TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Join us for the December Caregiver Support Group and make a fun holiday craft!

We are excited to invite you to our next Caregiver Support Group on Thursday, December 12th! This group is designed to provide a warm and welcoming space for caregivers to relax, share experiences, and take a well-deserved break from their responsibilities. This support group will feature a fun holiday craft you get to take with you afterwards.  Please feel free to bring your lunch. 

  • Date: December 12th 
  • Time: 12:15 pm - 12:45 pm
  • Location: Student Union Building (SUB) Conference Room 206

To ensure we have enough seating and crafting supplies for everyone, please RSVP by using this link: https://forms.office.com/r/cXAfLrdbDA

Your well-being is important to us, and we hope you can join us for this opportunity to connect and recharge.

Am I a caregiver? A caregiver gives care to people who need help taking care of themselves, such as a child, parent, partner, sibling, or others. 

Questions? Email staffsenate@ttu.edu

Posted:
12/6/2024

Originator:
Joann Wright

Email:
joann.wright@ttu.edu

Department:
Ops Div Planning and Admin

Event Information
Time: 12:15 PM - 12:45 PM
Event Date: 12/12/2024

Location:
Student Union Building (SUB) Conference Room 206

Categories