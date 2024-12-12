We are excited to invite you to our next Caregiver Support Group TOMORROW Thursday, December 12th! This group is designed to provide a warm and welcoming space for caregivers to relax, share experiences, and take a well-deserved break from their responsibilities. This support group will feature a fun holiday craft you get to take with you afterwards. Please feel free to bring your lunch.

Date: December 12 th

Time: 12:15 pm - 12:45 pm

Location: Student Union Building (SUB) Conference Room 206

To ensure we have enough seating and crafting supplies for everyone, please RSVP by using this link: https://forms.office.com/r/cXAfLrdbDA

Your well-being is important to us, and we hope you can join us for this opportunity to connect and recharge.

Am I a caregiver? A caregiver gives care to people who need help taking care of themselves, such as a child, parent, partner, sibling, or others.

Questions? Email staffsenate@ttu.edu