Course Description:

Information

and Communication Technologies (ICTs) have transformed the world and significantly influenced public administration. Modern public services, policies, programs, and initiatives are increasingly shaped by ICTs.

How do governments use technology to make better decisions, connect with people, and create smarter communities? This class will explore the challenges, opportunities, and management strategies involved in implementing ICTs in the public sector.

Topics include E-government, Artificial intelligence, social media and public services, Citizen-centric Government,

and open government.